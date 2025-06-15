Can Futsal Rabat 2024: The Zambia Massacre Le Ghana de entrance

Zambia took its first three points at CAN Futsal Rabat 2024 which takes place in Morocco, after its victory against Ghana (5-2), this Thursday.

Zambia took a dazzling start in its first game at the Futsal African Cup. Faced with Ghana for the tournament’s opening match, the Zambians impressed by winning on a 5-2 score. Despite a difficult start with the opening of the score by Emmanuel Nakotey for Ghana in the 13th minute, Zambia quickly reversed the situation.

Patrick Banda was the first to score for Zambia in the 19th minute, followed by Francis Chinyama in the 22nd minute and Wiseman Phiri in the 23rd minute. This series of goals gave Zambia a comfortable lead, showing the team’s determination to return to the match after a hesitant start.

Although Ghana managed to reduce the gap to 3-2 thanks to Saviour Tsatsu in the 31st minute, the chipolopolo maintained their offensive pressure. Mbalika Mwaliteta scored the fourth goal for Zambia in the 34th minute, followed by Jackson Simwami to close the scoring at 5-2. This convincing victory gives Zambia a positive impulse at the start of the tournament.

The next challenge for Zambia will be against Angola in two days. After this promising victory against Ghana, the Zambians will be determined to maintain their dynamics and continue their quest for success at the African Cup of Futsal.