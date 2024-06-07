Russia and Equatorial Guinea sign military agreement

Equatorial Guinea and Russia have concluded a military agreement allowing Russian instructors to train the Equatorial Guinean military.

Equatorial Guinea and Russia signed a military agreement aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the Equatorial Guinean armed forces. The announcement was made by Equatorial Guinean Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue after his meeting with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunous-Bek Evkourov.

“The agreement will allow Russian instructors to come to Equatorial Guinea to train soldiers from different units of the country's armed forces,” wrote Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice-president of Equatorial Guinea on the X network.

The discussions that took place between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunous-Bek Evkourov and Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of Equatorial Guinea, focused in particular on multisectoral cooperation, with particular emphasis on the areas of defense and security.

“The visit of the Russian official to Malabo helped propel bilateral relations to a higher level, particularly in multi-sectoral cooperation between the administrations of Malabo and Moscow, with a greater emphasis on the areas of defense and security , » indicated the Equatoguinean government.