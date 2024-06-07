DRC: Salomon Idi Kalonda, accused of conspiracy in the senatorial election

Arrested at the end of May 2023 for “conspiracy” against the State, the opponent Salomon Idi Kalonda was imprisoned and tried until last March in the largest military prison in the country. Then he was paroled for health reasons and went to Belgium. Despite the distance, he was elected senator.

On Wednesday June 5, in Kinshasa, he presented himself to the Senate for his identification, although he is still under threat of legal proceedings. His trial is due to resume in early July.

Speaking to RFI, Salomon Idi Kalonda declared: “I went through very difficult events which affected my health. Today I am recovering, but not completely. This is why, after having validated my parliamentary mandate, I must return to Belgium to continue my treatment before returning for the rest of my trial. »

Continuing, he states: “I placed my mandate under the sign of peace, because our country is at war and divided. There is a divide between the Congolese. We must work for peace, even if we are in the minority in the Senate. We must defend the just causes, those of the Congolese population who have suffered so much. »

Finally, he concludes by emphasizing: “I call on everyone to understand that democracy lives thanks to the opposition. A country without opponents and opposition cannot be called democratic. »