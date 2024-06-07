Brentford: Cameroonian Bryan Mbeumo in Liverpool’s sights

Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo could continue his career at Liverpool, as the Reds closely monitor the Cameroon international's situation.

Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo is attracting the attention of big Premier League clubs after a remarkable season. With 9 goals and 6 assists to his name, the Cameroonian has been a key pillar in keeping the Bees in the Premier League, a performance that has not gone unnoticed.

Among the interested clubs, Liverpool and Newcastle are positioning themselves as the main contenders to secure the services of the Cameroonian international. The Reds plan to sign Mbeumo in the summer of 2024, seeing him as a valuable reinforcement for their attack.

In an interview with French newspaper L'Équipe, Mbeumo expressed his satisfaction at seeing such clubs interested in his profile. “ I spent five years at Brentford, in a club that allowed me to grow and take a step forward but yes, I would like to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs “, he confided. “ It’s enticing to see big clubs interested in me. We will see. You have to be ready for the future. »

Since arriving at Brentford, Mbeumo has scored a total of 50 goals and provided 42 assists in 200 matches, impressive statistics which are testament to his influence on the pitch. His current contract runs until the summer of 2026, but Brentford have an option to extend their player for a further year.