Central African Republic: the appointment of Rigobert Song at the head of the Fauves divides

The appointment of Rigobert Song as coach of the National Central African Republic, the wild beasts, arouses a lively controversy in the country.

While Raoul Savoy had been dismissed last October and the temporary worker was provided by Eloge Enza Yamissi, the Ministry of Sports announced the appointment of the former Cameroonian international. This decision caused an immediate reaction to the Central African Football Federation (FCF).

In a statement published on Tuesday, the FCF expresses its “dismay and surprise” in the face of this appointment learned “through social networks”. The football body emphasizes that the appointment of the selectors is its “rights and skills reserved only for the executive committees of the federations”.

The FCF recalls that the appointment of Rigobert Song follows a decree signed by the Minister of Sports, Rodolphe Héritier Bonheur Doneng Wazoumon. This intervention by the ministry in a federal prerogative is at the heart of the controversy.

As a reminder, Eloge Enza Yamissi, a former selection captain, will only have managed the team during two games before the arrival of Rigobert Song. The current situation leaves an uncertainty about the future management of the national team and the relations between the Ministry of Sports and the Central African Football Federation.