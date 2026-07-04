Rufisque: a debt complaint uncovers drug trafficking

A simple complaint for debt recovery led Urban Security investigators from the Rufisque Central Police Station to dismantle a case combining drug trafficking, fraud and usurpation of office.

Two individuals were referred to the public prosecutor for criminal conspiracy, offer and transfer of Indian hemp and “Souss” (synthetic drug), usurpation of office and fraud. The case began when a woman contacted the police to demand reimbursement of a sum of 500,000 CFA francs. According to her statements, she had lent this sum to the main suspect, who was to recover an advance of 700,000 CFA francs from a buyer as part of the sale of his vehicle, estimated at 1.3 million CFA francs.

Heard by the investigators, however, the suspect gave a completely different version. He affirmed that the amount concerned only amounted to 300,000 CFA francs and that this sum was intended to finance the acquisition of “Souss” from a neighboring country, with a view to its resale through a third party.

Summoned again for a confrontation, the complainant admitted the existence of a trafficking plan, while specifying that it was Indian hemp and not a synthetic drug. She nevertheless maintained that this illicit activity had no connection with the debt which was the subject of her complaint.

In order to clarify the facts, investigators interviewed the third party cited in the file. His testimony brought to light a completely different reality. He revealed that he had already filed a complaint for fraud against the lady with the public prosecutor since February 1, 2026.

According to his statements, the main suspect presented the suspect to him as a “customs captain”. Relying on this alleged quality, he allegedly paid the duo the total sum of 1,555,000 CFA francs.

Confronted with the elements collected by the investigators as well as the consistent statements of the different parties, the two suspects finally admitted the facts with which they are accused. At the end of the investigation, they were referred to the public prosecutor’s office to answer for the offenses charged against them.