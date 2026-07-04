Death of Caliph Thierno Mouhamadou Aïssata Ba: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye sends a delegation to Guet Ardo

Following the call to God of the Caliph General of Guet Ardo, the late Thierno Mouhamadou Aïssata Ba, the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, dispatched a delegation led by the Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, Marie Angélique Mame Selbé Diouf, to present the government’s condolences to the family of the deceased.

On behalf of the Head of State, the minister saluted the memory of a man of faith, peace and righteousness, stressing that his disappearance constitutes a great loss for Senegal. She also indicated that the President of the Republic, traveling in Germany, had charged her with transmitting his message of compassion and solidarity.

Speaking on behalf of the Caliph’s family, Sheikh Aldiouma Ba thanked the authorities for their support and their presence since the announcement of the death. He particularly praised the commitment of the local administrative authorities alongside the bereaved family.