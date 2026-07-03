Collapse of a building in Saint-Louis: the State strengthens its support for affected families

A few days after the collapse of a R+2 building which occurred on the night of June 15 to 16, 2026 in the Pikine 15 m district in Saint-Louis, the authorities initiated a support system for families affected by this tragedy which caused several deaths, injuries and significant material damage.

The Ministry of Family, Social Action and Solidarity announced the mobilization of its services to provide assistance to victims and their loved ones. This intervention is part of the guidelines defined by the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the Prime Minister, Mouhamadou Al Amine Lo. Through the National Solidarity Fund (FSN) and the General Delegation for Social Protection and National Solidarity (DGPSN), a social survey was carried out in order to assess the extent of the human and material consequences of the tragedy.

The investigations made it possible to identify affected households, bereaved families as well as people who had suffered significant material losses. Several homes were damaged or destroyed, leaving some families in a very vulnerable situation. Based on the results of this survey, an exceptional assistance proposal was formulated to help victims, injured people and households having suffered significant damage.

According to the ministry, this approach reflects the desire of public authorities to strengthen national solidarity and support populations facing situations of distress. The department headed by the Minister of Family also sent its condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing to support affected households until their living conditions gradually improve.