Roadblocks: Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé’s directives to the Gendarmerie and the Police

Interior Minister Mouhamadou Bamba Cissé signed this Thursday, April 10, a firm instruction addressed to the heads of the National Gendarmerie and Police. The objective is to restore order to national corridors.

Mr. Cissé is clear: each road axis must only have “three precisely located control points”, in accordance with a decree and an interministerial order of December 2021 which precisely define the rules of the game on national corridors. Each road axis must only have three checkpoints. These texts were taken as part of community commitments – probably linked to free movement in the ECOWAS zone.

The minister now requires “the strict application of these provisions” in each area of ​​jurisdiction. A barely veiled dig against the proliferation of wild roadblocks that weigh on transporters and road users.

OBN