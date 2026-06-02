Reinstatement of Ousmane Sonko to the Assembly: no referral to the Constitutional Council by the presidency

Media reports announcing a referral to the Constitutional Council by the President of the Republic regarding the reinstatement of Ousmane Sonko to the National Assembly are false.

The fake news was widely shared this Tuesday morning, a few hours before the installation ceremony of the now President of the National Assembly.

On the side of the Presidency of the Republic, this is false information. “No referral to the Constitutional Council has been made by the President of the Republic on this subject to date. The contrary information circulating is completely unfounded,” insisted Abdoulaye Tine, minister spokesperson for the Presidency.

Consequently, the President of the Republic has, to date, never requested the opinion of the Constitutional Council on the possible reintegration of Ousmane Sonko into the National Assembly.