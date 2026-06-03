CAN U17: Senegal tames Morocco and reaches the final

In an expected CAN U17 semi-final, Senegal faced Morocco this Thursday, May 28, 2026. The Cubs did like their elders: a victory, this time opening the doors to the final where they will face Tanzania.

Same city, same opponents, same verdict: victory for Senegal. The Lion Cubs beat Morocco, in Rabat, in the semi-final of the CAN U17: 7-6 on penalties (1-1 after regulation time).

In the first period, Lamine Sané’s men used intensity, aggressiveness and determination to bother the Moroccans. A recipe that paid off with the opening score of Mouhamed Wagne, who took advantage of a ball pushed back by the Moroccan goalkeeper following a shot from Souleymane “Commissioner” Faye, to put Senegal in orbit (23rd).

In the second half, Morocco pushed to come back, but came up against an imperial Assane Sarr. At the very end of the match, the referee offers a penalty to the organizing country, with two minutes remaining in added time. El Aoud tries twice to score and take shots on goal (90+9).

But during the penalty shootout, Senegal won 7-6 thanks to Assane Sarr, author of four saves during penalties.

In the final, the Lion Cubs, who want to regain their crown won in 2023, will face Tanzania. The Tanzanians beat Egypt earlier on penalties (4-3).

OBN