Real Madrid: Florentino Perez secures his Moroccan nugget Yusi

Real Madrid has extended the Moroccan nugget, Youssef Enriquez Lekhedim, alias Yusi, who is now linked to the Merengue club until 2028.

Real Madrid continues to secure its promising players. After the extensions notably of Vinicius, Rodrygo and even Eduardo Camavinga among the A, the Madrid club is now attacking its young shoots in the reserve.

According to information from AS, the current leader of La Liga has extended the lease of his Moroccan nugget, Youssef Enriquez Lekhedim, alias Yusi. As he reached the last year of his contract, the pearl of the Cherifian kingdom returned for four additional seasons, until 2028.

The young player experienced a meteoric rise this year, joining Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad among the U19s and then proving decisive in the Youth League where he notably tormented the Napoli defenders on November 29 and delivered 2 assists during the great success of his team (6-0).