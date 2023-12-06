André Onana? Diego Milito buries Cameroon goalkeeper

Arriving this summer at Inter Milan to replace André Onana, Yann Sommer has already made everyone agree, with XXL performances in each of his outings. Enough to make former Rossoneri striker Diego Milito say that the Swiss goalkeeper is better than his predecessor.

He was one of the great architects of Inter Milan’s precious victory against Naples (3-0) on Sunday. Intractable in his cages, the Swiss goalkeeper disgusted the Neapolitan attackers with exceptional saves. He was also named best player of the match by Nerazzurri supporters.

Arriving this summer at the Milanese to replace André Onana, who left for Manchester United, the former Bayern Munich player is already doing better than his predecessor, with fewer goals conceded in 14 league games than the Cameroonian last season. The Swiss achieved his 9th clean sheet last weekend for only 7 goals conceded in this first half of the year.

This inspired La Gazzetta dello Sport to claim that Onana is not missing at the Stadio Meazza. “Onana?” Who is it ? Sommer blocked the path to Naples and will become an important factor in the battle for the national title »wrote the Italian media.

Diego Milito buries André Onana

Former glory of Inter Milan, Diego Milito also thinks that Onana’s successor lives up to expectations. “It was not easy to take over from a goalkeeper who had just reached the final (Champions League)”the Argentinian told DAZN.

“Sommer is doing just as well. Better, maybe even better. Of course he came from Bayern Munich. Then you can do something. But for me, he’s better than Onana. It’s really a big surprise”added the 2010 Ballon d’Or.

In the Premier League, André Onana is having a very disappointing season with Manchester United. The former Ajax Amsterdam man is no longer unanimous in the Mancunian locker room, even if his coach Erik ten Hag continues to blindly support the Indomitable Lion. For how long?