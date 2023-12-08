Cameroon: the strong man of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, received by Paul Biya

The President of the Transition and Head of State of Gabon, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, made an official visit to Cameroon on Wednesday at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya.

Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, the president of the transition and Gabonese head of state, was in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Wednesday. A visit which came in the wake of several meetings in recent months with the heads of state of the ECCAS sub-region. On his arrival at Yaoundé-Nsimalen international airport, the transitional president of Gabon was welcomed by Joseph Dion Ngute, the Cameroonian Prime Minister, with whom he had a brief exchange at the airport’s pavilion of honor .

The highlight of the visit is an official audience granted by Paul Biya at the Unity Palace. During this meeting which lasted more than an hour, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as regional and international issues of common interest, including the internal situation in Gabon, reported national radio CRTV.

🇨🇲🇬🇦

I had cordial and fruitful discussions with His Excellency Brigadier General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Transition, President of the Gabonese Republic, on an official visit to Cameroon, this Wednesday, December 6, 2023.#PaulBiya#Cameroon pic.twitter.com/5SRgfbJPCA — President Paul BIYA (@PR_Paul_BIYA) December 6, 2023

Some indiscretions gleaned from President Paul Biya’s entourage have suggested that the internal situation in Gabon, since the fall of Ali Bongo Ondimba on August 30, has greatly concerned the Cameroonian president. The Cameroonian president would also be concerned about the situation of the deposed president and his relatives, according to an RFI source.