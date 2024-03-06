Real Bétis: big blow for Cédric Bakambu

The medical verdict is final for Cédric Bakambu. The results of the examinations reveal a tear in the soleus, thus plunging the attacker into unavailability for a period of one month, announced Real Betis.

This injury will deprive Bakambu of competition for at least the next seven days of La Liga. The Congolese player will miss the clash against Athletic Bilbao this Sunday, as well as the confrontations against Atlético de Madrid, Villarreal, Rayo Vallecano, Girona, Celta de Vigo and Valencia. The Real Bétis striker's injury occurred during the Europa Conference League match against Dinamo Zagreb, a match where the player was forced to leave early.

Bakambu's unavailability represents a blow for Real Betis, who had recently acquired the services of the Congolese striker. Despite his recent arrival, Bakambu immediately justified the expectations placed on him by scoring a goal in his first start with the club in the Europa Conference League. However, his enthusiasm was short-lived, his injury depriving him of contributing to the continuation of his team's adventure in C3.