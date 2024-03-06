Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o breaks silence on the André Onana case

The situation of André Onana in the Cameroonian selection was also on the menu of Samuel Eto'o's long interview with Fance 24 on Wednesday. And the boss of FECAFOOT sent a strong message to the goalkeeper of the Indomitable Lions.

The attitude of André Onana during CAN 2023 with Cameroon caused a lot of ink and saliva to flow. The late arrival of the goalkeeper in the den of the Indomitable Lions sowed trouble within the team, raising questions about his relationship with Samuel Eto'o himself. Persistent rumors pointed to a frosty climate between the two men, even culminating in a verbal altercation during the final group match where Onana was relegated to the substitutes' bench.

Asked on Wednesday about this episode during an interview with France 24, Eto'o avoided directly pointing the finger at the Manchester United goalkeeper, preferring to insist on the importance of the institution and the rules which govern the national team. He raised the issue of respecting the duties and responsibilities of players towards the team.

“I will not come here to expose one of my players, otherwise I am not president. But what I say, and it is valid for all those who want to play in the Cameroon national team, they must know that there is an institution which must always remain above everyone else, otherwise we no longer has a living environment, we no longer have rules“, said the four-time African Ballon d’Or.

By adding a layer of mystery to his statements, Eto'o clearly indicated that the decision whether or not to call Onana for the next deadlines would be up to the future coach. This enigmatic statement fuels speculation about the goalkeeper's future with the national team, or even a possible international retirement.