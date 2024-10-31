Rayo Vallecano: Etienne Eto’o, son of Samuel Eto’o, marks his debut

Etienne Eto’o, the son of the illustrious Cameroonian striker Samuel Eto’o, scored his first professional goal with Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. The young 22-year-old striker, trained in Spain, joined the Madrid club’s reserves at the start of the season.

After shining in the league with the reserve, scoring 8 goals in 6 matches, Etienne Eto’o was called up for the King’s Cup match against CD Villamuriel. Coming into play in the 68th minute, he quickly found the net, scoring his team’s fifth goal.

“Tvery happy for my debut, for my first match with the team, for the goal tooi,” said the striker after the match. “ I have been waiting for many years for a moment like today.“

This first achievement is a reward for Etienne Eto’o who has always had to deal with comparison to his father. Trained in Mallorca, he then played in Oviedo, Vitoria Guimarães and several Spanish clubs before joining Rayo Vallecano.

U23 international with Cameroon, Etienne Eto’o now hopes to confirm his promising debut and establish himself in the Rayo Vallecano first team.