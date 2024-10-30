CAN 2025 (Q): the DRC list for the November gathering

The national coach of the DRC, Sébastien Desabre, revealed the list of players selected for the November gathering, counting for the 5th and 6th days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Already qualified for the final phase, the DRC will play the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers next November. The Leopards will face Guinea on November 16 in Abidjan before hosting Ethiopia three days later in Kinshasa.

For these two meetings without stakes, at least for the Congolese, coach Sébastien Desabre called on a group of 26 players. The French technician returned the contingent which had played the 3rd and 4th days last October. The only new thing is the presence of Yoane Wissa, who is returning to the squad.

The DRC list: