Central African Republic: 12 ex-FACA rebels rejoin the ranks of the national army

Twelve Central African soldiers, having deserted to join the rebellion, rejoined the ranks of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) after nearly four years spent within the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), according to observations made Tuesday by Xinhua in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic.

These soldiers, still carrying their respective ranks, chose to abandon the rebellion and return to the FACA. Members of the CPC active near Bossangoa, capital of the Ouham prefecture, they were welcomed by the FACA headquarters.

“I finally decided to leave the maquis to join the national army. From now on, I will serve the armed forces with sincerity and determination”said Lieutenant Fayanga.

He added that this decision was in response to numerous calls from the authorities for rebel fighters to abandon the rebellion and return to the service of the Republic. Mr. Fayanga also encouraged his former companions still in the bush to renounce the rebellion to work in the service of the country.