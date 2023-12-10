Rape case: the alleged victim of Achraf Hakimi maintains her version of the facts

According to information from RMC Sport, the alleged victim of Achraf Hakimi maintained his version of the facts during the confrontation with the PSG player, indicted for rape in March 2023.

While PSG cited a “personal reason” to explain the absence of Achraf Hakimi from training this Friday with the PSG group, which faces FC Nantes on Saturday in Ligue 1, RMC Sport has just revealed the details. reasons. And according to the French media, the right side of the Parisian club skipped the day’s training to be interviewed by an investigating judge as part of a confrontation with his alleged victim, who had accused the footballer of rape in last February.

An accusation rejected at the time by the Moroccan who had requested a direct confrontation with the alleged victim. The lawyer for the former Real Madrid player had also denounced at the start of the case an attempt to extract money from her client, indicted in March after the prosecution took up the case, the young woman not wanting to file a complaint:

“The denouncer refused to file a complaint, refused to submit to the slightest medical or psychological examination and refused to be confronted by Achraf Hakimi even though the accusation is based exclusively on his words. In my opinion, it follows from the documents which are in the hands of the judicial police that Mr. Hakimi was, in this case, the subject of an attempted racketeering”she reacted.

Finally, the two parties confronted each other, as RMC Sport informs. And the victim’s lawyer stepped up to refute any racket brandished by the opposing camp: “Nothing in this file allows us to characterize an attempted racketeering. My client maintains all of her statements and has filed a civil suit.”

As a reminder, a young woman, whose identity has not been revealed, went to the Nogent-sur-Marne police station (Val-de-Marne) at the end of February, declaring that she had been raped by the Moroccan side . According to the latter’s account, the two met on Instagram and then continued the face-to-face discussion at the player’s home, while his wife and children were traveling to Dubai. This is where the Moroccan player allegedly sexually assaulted the alleged victim.