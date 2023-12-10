Cameroon: trouble for Bryan Mbeumo, a few weeks before CAN 2023

Injured this week with his club Brentford, Bryan Mbeumo could miss CAN 2023 which opens next January, while the Cameroonian striker will be unavailable for several weeks according to his coach.

Scorer on a penalty on Wednesday during the defeat against Brighton (1-2) in the Premier League, Bryan Mbeumo did not play the entire match. Hit in the ankle before the break, the Brentford striker had to leave the field, replaced by Yoane Wissa in the 40th minute. An illness which risks leaving the Cameroonian center forward in the infirmary for a good while.

This Thursday at a press conference, the coach of the “Bees”, Thomas Frank, gave news of his winger: ” It’s bad. I don’t know how much. He will take exams later, but we don’t know the exact number of weeks he will be out. He will certainly be absent on Saturday and for several weeks” did he declare.

A hard blow for Brentford, eleventh in the Premier League, but also for the player, who could miss the African Cup of Nations with Cameroon in Ivory Coast (January 13 to February 11). The foals of coach Rigobert Song are housed in group C, with Senegal, defending champion, Gambia and Guinea.