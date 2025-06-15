Rainford Kalaba: Zambian football legend involved in a serious traffic accident (video)

This Saturday, April 13, 2024, the former captain of TP Mazembe, Rainford Kalaba, was involved in a traffic accident around Lusaka, in Zambia.

According to reports, a woman who accompanied him lost her life on the spot, while Kalaba himself was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. For the moment, the exact circumstances of the accident remain to be determined, but this news has shaken the sports community and football fans across the country.

Rainford Kalaba, born August 14, 1986, is a legend of Zambian football. He played as a midfielder for the Linafoot club, TP Mazembe. His international career has also been impressive, with 103 selections for the Zambia national team.