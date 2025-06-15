Madagascar: resignation of seven ministers with a view to the legislative elections

Seven members of the Malagasy government resigned to President Andry Rajoelina, as the presidency announced in a statement on Wednesday.

They will apply for the legislative elections scheduled for May 29, in accordance with the law which stipulates that a minister wishing to present themselves to an elective position must resign.

The resigning ministers are those of the interior, higher education and scientific research, national education, technical education and vocational training, communication and culture, population and solidarity, as well as youth and sports.

Indeed, President Rajoelina accepted their resignation. They will be in the election campaign from 8 to 27 May, in accordance with the law.

Replacements among their colleagues were appointed within the government.

For example, the Minister of Decentralization and Planning of the Regional will temporarily ensure the functions of the Minister of the Interior, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs will do the same for the functions of the Minister of Communication and Culture.