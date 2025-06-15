Food crisis and drought: zimbabwe declares the state of national disaster

The president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced on Thursday, the state of national disaster. This southern African country faces a serious drought caused by the climatic phenomenon El Niã ± o.

Formerly considered to be the attic of the Southern African region, Zimbabwe faces an unprecedented food crisis. Faced with this disastrous situation, Zimbabwe joined Malawi and Zambia to declare the state of national disaster, an emergency measure to deal with the drought that strikes the region.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa clearly noted that the top priority was to prevent millions of Zimbabweans from suffering from hunger. Drought has led to a considerable drop in precipitation and seriously affects cereal crops. According to President Mnangagwa estimates, around 2.7 million people will face famine this year due to bad harvests.

To respond to this crisis, the Zimbabwean government plans to unlock exceptional funds for the import of cereals from neighboring countries. However, this strategy could be compromised because even traditional suppliers, Malawi and Zambia, are also faced with disappointing harvests.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) alerts to unfavorable weather conditions in several countries in the region, which worsens the already precarious situation. South Africa, the main producer of corn in the region, has only a limited surplus to export, which further complicates the situation.