FIFA day: the Madagascar pre-artist

The national coach of Madagascar unveiled his first list of players selected for the international truce of March. And Romuald Rakotondrabe called on 33 Barea with the Kenny Lala surprise.

The Malagasy selection will also participate in the first international truce of the calendar year 2024. The Barea will play three friendly games between March 18 and 26. These are meetings against Burundi, Rwanda and Botswana. Duels to gauge the level of the workforce before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

For this FIFA day, the national coach, Romuald Rakotondrabe, has unveiled an extended list to 33 players. In this group, we find the eternal regulars but also some new heads. This is particularly the case with the Kenny Lala surprise.

At 32, the defender of the Brest stadium will finally honor the colors of his country of origin after several refusals, where he hoped for a sign of the French team which never came. The 24-year-old goalkeeper Sonny Brass from AJ Auxerre, leader of Ligue 2, and Teva Gardies of Paris FC, 12th in Ligue 2, are also part of the newcomers.

The Madagascar pre-list:

Goalkeepers: Rakotoasimbola Zakanirina (Elgeco Plus), Sonny Brass (AJ Auxerre), Teva Gardies (Paris FC)

Defenders: Rabemananjara Rado Niaina (AS Fanalamanga), Roman Metanire Anthony (Spokane Velocity), Kenny Lala (Stade Brestois), Demoleon Louis (Budoni Calcio), Razafindrabearimiana Rajo Nirina (St-Denis FC), Randrianiaina Tantely Antoine (Disciples FC) Fabien Boyer (JS St Pierre), Amourson Andriniaina Aurelien (Fosa Juniors FC), Rabarijaona Tantely Avotriniaina (CFFA), Kenjy van Boto (Pau FC), Robin Busset (Stade Nyonnais), Randriamanampisoa Elysee Tony (Elgeco Plus)

Field environments: Manoelantsesoa Ando Nampoina (JS St Pierre), Ilaimaharitra Marco (Sporting Charleroi), RakotoAarisoa Tiavina Pierre Mickael (Fosa Juniors FC), Raveloson Rayan Arnaldo (AJ Auxerre), Rakotondrajoa Andy Nantenaina (Disciples FC) (Swift Hesperange), Rakotoarisoa Jean Romario Baggio (Jeanne d’Arc), Rafanomezantsoa Lalaina (CFFA), Andriamanjato Tokifandresena Rojolalaina (St Paul FC)

Attackers: Lapoussin Loïc Andre Terry (Union St-Gilloise), Sayha Seha (Olympique de Marseille B), Randriatsiferana Toky Olivier (St Paul FC), Randriantenaina Arnaud (El Gouna FC), Hakim Abdallah (Dinamo de Bucharest), Randrianarijaona tendry manovo Mataniah (disciples. FC), Razafindrakoto Jean Yvon (Elgeco Plus), Raheriniaina Ahmad El Hadary (Saint Michel United), Andriamahitsinoro Charles Carolus (Al-Kawkab)