Public order: Arcop presents the APPEL platform in Saint-Louis

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Arcop) held in Saint-Louis a stage of the national caravan for the dematerialization of public procurement procedures, through training and awareness sessions around the APPEL (Public Purchasing and Electronic Procedures) platform.

Presented by the Director General of Arcop, Dr Moustapha Djitté, the Apel platform aims to replace paper procedures with fully electronic processes. “Tender notices, submission and opening of offers will now be done on the platform, guaranteeing more transparency and traceability,” he explained.

After an experimental phase launched in October 2025, Arcop began a national awareness campaign to enable public and private actors to better use the tool.

In Saint-Louis, the contracting authorities were received on the first day, followed by economic operators from the private sector.

For the regional director of public procurement, Dr Mamadou Mounirou Diallo, the platform constitutes a major step forward. “It will reduce the workload, costs and constraints linked to distance, particularly for actors coming from remote areas,” he underlined.

Regional administrative authorities also welcome the initiative. “APPEL is a digital sovereignty tool that will strengthen the transparency, speed and economy of public procurement,” declared Sidy Guissé Diongue, deputy governor of Saint-Louis.

Through the APPEL platform, officially launched on October 14, 2025, ARCOP intends to modernize public procurement, promote more inclusive participation and accelerate the completion of public projects for the benefit of populations.