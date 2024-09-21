PSG: the group against Reims, without Achraf Hakimi

PSG travel to Reims this Saturday evening, on the occasion of the fifth day of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique’s squad for this trip has been announced.

A few days after their sluggish victory against Girona in the Champions League, PSG returns to Ligue 1. The Parisians face Reims this Sunday evening at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, as part of the fifth day of the championship. At the top of the standings, the Rouge & Bleu but threatened by OM, the French champions must avoid defeat to keep their throne.

For this trip, coach Luis Enrique has called on a group of 20 players. Key players like Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani are present. Youngsters Warren Zaïre-Emery and Matvey Safonov are also called up. On the other hand, Achraf Hakimi is not in the squad, who is being rested. Injured, Gianluigi Donnarumma will also not play this match.

PSG’s squad against Reims: