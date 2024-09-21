Le latéral droit du PSG, Achraf Hakimi

PSG: the group against Reims, without Achraf Hakimi

ByThe Mwebantu Team

PSG travel to Reims this Saturday evening, on the occasion of the fifth day of Ligue 1. Luis Enrique’s squad for this trip has been announced.

A few days after their sluggish victory against Girona in the Champions League, PSG returns to Ligue 1. The Parisians face Reims this Sunday evening at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II, as part of the fifth day of the championship. At the top of the standings, the Rouge & Bleu but threatened by OM, the French champions must avoid defeat to keep their throne.

For this trip, coach Luis Enrique has called on a group of 20 players. Key players like Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani are present. Youngsters Warren Zaïre-Emery and Matvey Safonov are also called up. On the other hand, Achraf Hakimi is not in the squad, who is being rested. Injured, Gianluigi Donnarumma will also not play this match.

PSG’s squad against Reims:

The Mwebantu Team
The Mwebantu Team

Led by Nia, the insightful editor-in-chief, Kwame, our technology expert, and Amara, the bold field reporter, the Mwebantu team weaves the vibrant narrative of Africa every day, forging a narrative bridge between the continent and the world. Their shared passion illuminates the mission of Mwebantu News, making African voices resonate on the global stage.