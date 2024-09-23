DRC: 1,685 people released from Makala central prison

On Sunday, 1,685 prisoners were released from Makala central prison in Kinshasa by Constant Mutamba, Minister of State for Justice in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to a statement released in the evening by the office of the Minister of Justice, the majority of those released were sick prisoners, some of whom had been incarcerated for many years. This action is part of the policy of decongestion of the prison.

“This release will allow these people, many of whom are in an alarming state of health, to receive adequate care outside the prison walls.”the statement said. Built in 1957 to accommodate 1,500 inmates, Makala prison now houses ten times that number, according to local media.

The wave of releases comes just weeks after an attempted escape from the facility, which killed around 129 people and seriously injured around 20 others, according to Congolese authorities.