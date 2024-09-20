CAF Cup (Q): in search of a comeback, Dadjè FC crushed by RS Berkane and eliminated

Dadjè FC challenged RS Berkane this Friday in the return match of the 2nd preliminary round of the CAF Cup. And the Beninese lost by a score of 5-0. A defeat that puts an end to their journey in these qualifying phases.

No comeback for Dadjè FC. Condemned to beat RS Berkane by two goals to advance to the group stage of the CAF Cup, the Beninese will ultimately not succeed in this perilous mission. Indeed, facing the Moroccan team this Friday, in the return match of the second preliminary round, the Dadjè Boys lost by the uncontested score of 5-0.

Dominated head and shoulders, the foals of coach Yaya Koné watched helplessly as the Moroccans demonstrated their strength, putting on a show in the opposing camp. With this heavy defeat (7-0 over the two matches), the Beninese club sees its adventure end at this stage of the competition. RS Berkane continues the tournament and validates its ticket for the group stages.