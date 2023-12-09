PSG: the group against FC Nantes with Achraf Hakimi

PSG coach Luis Enrique has communicated his list of players selected for the match against FC Nantes this Saturday, on the occasion of the 15th day of Ligue 1. Moroccan full-back Achraf Hakimi is part of the group despite his troubles judicial.

Ligue 1 is in the spotlight this Saturday, with a meeting between PSG and FC Nantes. An important meeting between the two teams in search of victory in the championship. At the top of the table, the Parisians beat Le Havre (2-0) last weekend and will want to continue to maintain their advantage in the standings. For their part, the Canaries alternate between good and bad, with only one victory in their last four outings. A mixed result for the people of Nantes who are called upon to redress the situation.

For this match, coach Luis Enrique revealed his list of players selected. Absent from Friday training, summoned to be confronted with his alleged victim in the rape case in which he was indicted last March, Achraf Hakimi is part of the group. An essential element of the Spanish technician this season, the Moroccan right-back should undoubtedly be lined up from the start for this meeting.

Returning from injury, Warren Zaire-Emery is also called up, as is his captain Marquinhos, who joins the Parisian squad after a few weeks of forced break due to physical problems. Among the absentees, we find Gianluigi Donnarumma, suspended for the match. Fabian Ruiz, injured, is also missing.

The PSG group against Nantes: