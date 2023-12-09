FC Nantes: Cameroonian Ignatius Ganago operated successfully

Victim of a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee during the draw against Le Havre (0-0) two weeks ago, Ignatius Ganago underwent successful surgery, announced his club FC Nantes.

Ignatius Ganago will now start counting the days of his return to the field. Victim of a ruptured cruciate ligament in his left knee 15 days ago, the FC Nantes striker underwent successful surgery. It was the Nantes club which gave the good news via its social networks.

The 24-year-old had already been injured in this part of the body during the 2021-2022 season and had missed 10 days or one match. Most recently this season, Ignatius Ganago missed a total of six games after suffering repeated hamstring injuries. With his new injury, the center forward is out until the end of the season.

Bad news therefore for the native of Douala who hoped to play CAN 2023 with the Cameroonian selection, he who had been excluded during the last three gatherings. It must be said that the young striker is not one of the first choices of coach Rigobert Song who has a range of players in attack. We think in particular of Vincent Aboubakar, Frank Magri, Faris Moumbagna and probably Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting.

As a reminder, CAN 2023 will take place in Ivory Coast, from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The Cameroonians are housed in group C, with Senegal, reigning African champion, Gambia and Guinea. The Indomitable Lions will launch their tournament against Syli National on January 15, 2024 at the Charles-Konan-Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro.