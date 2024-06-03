PSG: Achraf Hakimi's last farewell to Mbappé

Teammate of Kylian Mbappé at PSG and best friend of the French international, Achraf Hakimi said a final farewell to the Bondynois, who will be officially announced as a new recruit for Real Madrid.

It's official. Kylian Mbappé will leave PSG at the end of the season. The French striker made his departure from the Parisian club official on Friday evening in a long post on his social networks. At the end of his contract next June, the 25-year-old player has decided not to renew his contract.

And his future destination is called Real Madrid. The French striker has already signed his contract with the Madrilenians, who should make it official this Monday. A special moment for the French striker, but also for his future ex-teammate, Achraf Hakimi. Very close to the captain of the Blues, the Moroccan defender wanted to send him a last message.

” Thank you for everything ! I will miss you my brother! I love you “he posted on his Instagram account.