PSG: Achraf Hakimi confides in his good form

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi is currently going through one of the best periods of his career. He sought an explanation for this state of grace.

Achraf Hakimi walks on water this season. The PSG right-back has scored 4 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions at the start of the year. Good form from the Moroccan international who owes it in particular to the arrival of Luis Enrique on the Parisian bench. This is what the Lion of the Atlas explained in an interview with the club channel.

“I feel like I’m improving every year, mentally as well. I am a little more mature in the way I play, in my choices on the pitch. These are things that are learned over time, you progress with matches. That’s why I think I’ll be better every year.”the Moroccan international first rejoiced on PSG TV.

“(…) The arrival of Luis Enrique did me good. I think he does a very good job here. His way of understanding football, the style of play he puts in place, always moving forward, I really like it. Like he said, I’m not just an advocate. I also really like the offensive game. He regularly asks me to participate and I feel comfortable in this role”added Achraf Hakimi.

The 25-year-old is currently in Morocco for the November gathering, counting for the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Maghreb team is housed in Group E, with Eritrea (which announced its withdrawal), the Congo, Niger, Tanzania and Zambia. The semi-finalists of the 2022 World Cup will face Tanzania next Tuesday, during the second day of the qualifiers.