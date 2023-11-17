“Close your eyes and…”, This tender declaration from Koffi Olomidé to Cindy Le Coeur

Like a teenager in love, singer Koffi Olomidé wished a happy birthday celebration to singer Cindy Le Coeur on Saturday, November 11, by sending her a tender statement.

Koffi Olomidé continues to magnify the heart of Cindy Le Coeur. Last weekend, the artist once again found a good opportunity to express all his admiration without hiding from social networks.

For Cindy Le Coeur’s birthday, Koffi Olomidé made a tender declaration of love for her on his Facebook page. “Blow out your candles, close your eyes and rejoice in being such a beautiful person. I wonder how those who don’t see you manage to be happy, happy birthday Mama Cy! »he wrote to celebrate the 41st birthday of the woman who, according to speculation, makes his heart beat.

Which further supports speculation about their possible love story. In April 2023, in a song by Cindy Le Coeur entitled ”I swear to you”, featuring the Grand Mopao Mokonzi, the couple displayed great complicity. “The heart has its reasons that reason does not know,” Koffi Olomidé even declared to silence the rumors.

But that was without counting on the media outings of her eldest daughter Didistone who claims on the web that her mother Aliya’s divorce from the Congolese singer is due to her relationship with the conductor of the Latin Quarter.