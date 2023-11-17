CDM 2026 (Q): Zambia tames Congo in a crazy match, successful entry for Ghana

The qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa Zone continued this Friday, with three matches at 5 p.m. (GM+1).

The spectacle was notably on the Zambia side, where the Chipolopolos hosted the Congo, in a match counting for the first day of the E. And the supporters who made the trip to the stadium or the television viewers who followed the game in front of their television stations television were not disappointed. Patson Daka (5th) ideally launched the locals into this duel. But, in the process, the visitors will regain the advantage thanks to two goals in quick succession from Silvère Ganvoula (13th) and Mons Bassouamina (15th).

Far from leaving room for doubts, Zambia will find a way to equalize just before the break. The goal was the work of Lameck Banda in the 43rd minute (2-2). This first act of madness therefore ended with this zero score. In the second half, the Zambians came back with the same rage and found the fault again a little after the hour mark, thanks to Fashion Sakala (3-2, 69th). At the very end of the match, Patson Daka scored twice to seal the victory (4-2, 90+2) for his team. Thanks to this success, Zambia temporarily takes the lead in group E, while waiting for the other meetings, notably that of Morocco.

In the other matches, Ghana beat Madagascar by the narrowest of margins (1-0). In front of their home crowd, the Ghanaians relied on a late goal from Inaki Williams (90+6) to secure the three points of victory. A success which allows the Black Stars to join the Comoros at the top of the Group I ranking. Finally, Malawi beat Liberia on home soil, with a score of 1-0. Chifundo Mphasi (78th) scored the only goal of the game.