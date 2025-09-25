PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks silence on rape charges

. .

In an interview with Canal+PSG side, Achraf Hakimi, has returned to the rape charges that have been targeting it since 2023.

The defender of Paris Saint-Germain, Achraf Hakimi, came out of his silence about the rape charges which he has been the subject since 2023.

The Moroccan international, implicated after the complaint of a 24-year-old woman for alleged facts that occurred at his home in Boulogne-Billancourt, firmly rejected these allegations.

In an interview with Canal+, Hakimi denounced “lies” which, according to him, have deeply affected his life and those around him:

“” I have never suffered such damage. It’s painful, especially for my family. My children are still young, but one day they will read these things, and it is very difficult for me. I don’t want anyone. »»