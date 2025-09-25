Cameroon: at least 04 civilians killed and 02 kidnapped by Boko Haram

. .

At least four civilians were killed and two more kidnapped last week in the Far North of Cameroon during several attacks allocated to Boko Haram, according to local and security sources.

On Saturday, the chief of the village of Algoumri Nadji was killed by a group of eight armed men in the district of Goulfey (Logone-et-Chari), after having reported a cache of alleged weapons of the jihadist group.

In Mora (Mayo-Sava), armed men attacked a site of breeders on Sunday, killing one person and removing another. A new attack, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday, left two additional dead and an abduction.

The security situation in the Far North continues to deteriorate, with attacks and kidnappings regularly targeting civilians. The security forces continue their rating operations in the affected areas.