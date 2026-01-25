Professor Mababa Diagne, a man from the inner circle January 24, 2026

Since January 7, Professor Mababa Diagne has been the new Rector of the Amadou Mahtar Mbow University of Diamniadio (Uam). A seasoned scientist and expert in quality assurance, Professor Diagne was, until his appointment, director of the Polytechnic School (Polytech) of this university.

Following a call for applications, Professor Mababa Diagne was appointed on January 7, 2026 by the President of the Republic, new Rector of the Amadou Mahtar Mbow University of Diamniadio (Uam). According to his biographical note consulted by “Le Soleil”, Mr. Diagne, who replaces Professor Ibrahima Cissé (end of mandate), was until now director of the Polytechnic School of the Uam (Polytech Diamniadio). He is also a member of the Academic Council and the Board of Directors of the Uam since the establishment of these bodies.

Mr. Diagne is a man who knows the Uam well. “Following a call for applications, in 2017, Mababa Diagne was taken as a member of the coordination team of Amadou Mahtar Mbow University (Uam) located, at the time, in Dakar where he coordinated the geosciences sub-pole. Its role was to initiate the reference frameworks for training structures, profile the teacher-researchers to be recruited, participate in the staff recruitment committee, among others,” we read in the document.

In 2018, it is specified, he obtained a 5-year secondment from the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (Ucad) for the Uam. He was the first director of the Higher School of Mines, Geology and the Environment (Esmge), but also coordinator of the Higher School of Town Planning, Architecture and Regional Planning of the Uam.

With the expansion process of the Uam, the note informs, Professor Mababa Diagne was elected and appointed director of the Polytech Higher School of Diamniadio, in March 2024.

Mr. Diagne defended his doctoral thesis in Geomaterials (environmental civil engineering option) in 2006, at the University of Marne-la-Vallée in France, the document states. He adds that he started his academic career in 2007 at Iba Der Thiam University (Uit) as an assistant.

“He became assistant professor in 2009 after the creation of positions at Ucad, following the non-transfer of the Institute of Earth Sciences (Ist-now National School of Mines and Geology at the University of Thiès) and lecturer in the geomaterials specialty in July 2013,” we inform.

It was at the July 2022 session of Cames that Mababa Diagne became a full university professor.

From the point of view of university responsibilities, functions and expertise, informs the same source, Mababa Diagne was first director of studies at the former Ist (current National School of Mines and Geology of Ucad) between 2010 and 2012 and then director of this institute from 2014 to 2017, at the same time member of the Assembly of the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques (Fst) of Ucad.

Expert evaluator for Anaq-Sup and in Guinea, Mababa Diagne has also, since 2015, been an expert evaluator for the National Higher Education Quality Assurance Authority (Anaq-Sup) in Senegal. Since 2019, we read in the document, he has practiced in the Republic of Guinea.

He is also a member of the Scientific and Educational Council of the Doctoral School of Physics, Chemistry, Earth Sciences, the Universe and Engineering (Pcstui) of Ucad. Until today, it is specified, Professor Diagne is responsible for doctoral training in geo-resources, environment, imaging and planning at the Pcstui doctoral school at Ucad.

Professor Mababa Diagne obtained his baccalaureate in series D (Natural sciences, physics-chemistry and mathematics) in 1996 at the Malick Sall high school in Louga where he came out on top of his jury (no. 116).

In 2020, he was elevated to the dignity of Knight of the National Order of Merit of Senegal.

Aliou KANDE