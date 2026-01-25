Moussala (Saraya): A trafficker arrested with 750 grams of Indian hemp

Elements of the Moussala Border Sector arrested an individual for alleged possession, offer and sale of Indian hemp, last Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m., at the Moussala checkpoint, in the Saraya department (Kédougou region).

This arrest is the result of the exploitation of information reporting drug trafficking between Mahinamine, a Malian border town, and Kharakhéné, in Senegal. A surveillance team was deployed to watch for the suspect’s passage.

Around 5:30 p.m., the individual was seen riding a motorcycle, coming from Mahinamine and heading towards Kharakhéné. Subjected to a routine check, he was apprehended then taken to the service’s headquarters. He is a young farmer of Senegalese nationality.

The body search revealed a block of 750 grams of Indian hemp hidden in his pants, as well as the sum of 185,000 CFA francs, “supposedly resulting from his illicit activities”, and a mobile phone. Questioned summarily, the accused admitted the paternity of the drug, declaring however that he was only a conveyor acting on behalf of a Malian national.

At the end of the investigation procedure, the person concerned was brought before the Public Prosecutor at the Saraya District Court on Wednesday January 21, 2026. The products and objects seized were placed under seal.