Professor Djiby Diakhate: “Wearing the veil refers to a secular and religious dimension”

Between cultural heritage, the influence of globalized fashion, the search for spirituality and social protection strategies, sociologist Professor Djiby Diakhate deciphers the wearing of the veil as a complex phenomenon.

Wearing the veil among young people cannot be reduced to a single motivation. For sociology professor Djiby Diakhate, it refers to a double dimension, both secular and religious, which coexist and intersect in contemporary practices. In rural areas, the veil is often part of a cultural heritage passed down from generation to generation. It constitutes an identity marker deeply rooted in local traditions. In urban areas, on the other hand, motivations appear more diversified. “The veil can be worn for aesthetic reasons, for comfort or as a symbolic response to the precariousness of modern life. It then becomes an object of social adaptation, shaped by individual journeys and the immediate environment,” he maintains. Social networks play a central role in this reconfiguration of uses. By abolishing borders

geographical, these platforms disseminate clothing models from elsewhere, transforming fashion into a globalized language. “Young girls are adopting styles inspired by media figures, influencers or international audiovisual productions. This globalization of references contributes to making the veil an accessory integrated into contemporary codes of aesthetics.

Beyond fashion and faith, the professor continues, the veil can also have a protective function. In public space, particularly in schools, it is sometimes perceived as a symbolic bulwark against social or mystical threats. “By signaling values ​​of modesty and sobriety, it establishes a respectful distance in interactions, limiting behavior deemed inappropriate. As such, the veil acts as a marker of respect, structuring the way in which women are perceived and approached in the social sphere,” he explains. The question of choice, however, remains central. For Professor Djiby Diakhate, wearing the veil oscillates between a personal decision and family transmission. A notable evolution is nevertheless observed: certain practices move away from traditional religious prescriptions, integrating fitted or aesthetically codified outfits. This dissociation between the sacred and appearance underlines the transformation of the veil into an object of style, sometimes disconnected from its initial canonical rigor. Ultimately, our interlocutor concludes, “the wearing of the veil among young girls appears to be a plural phenomenon, at the crossroads of faith, fashion, identity and contemporary social dynamics”.

HD GAYE