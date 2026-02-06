Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security: official launch scheduled for Thursday, February 5

The Minister of African Integration, Foreign Affairs and Senegalese Abroad, Cheikh Niang, will officially launch the tenth edition of the Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Thursday February 5, 2026.

This launch, followed by a press point, will mark “the start of the preparatory and reflection activities of the Forum which constitutes a reference African platform dedicated to strategic reflection on the issues of peace, collective security and governance on the continent”, notes a press release from the ministry.

The forum will be held on April 20 and 21, 2026 at the Abdou DIOUF International Conference Center (CICAD), under the chairmanship of the Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar FAYE, on the theme “Africa facing the challenges of stability, integration and sovereignty: what lasting solutions? “.