Professional training: in Mbour, Ousmane Sonko defends sovereignty through human capital

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko inaugurated, this Friday, the Professional Training Center (CFP) of Mbour, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This first official outing of the head of government in the capital of Petite-Côte was an opportunity for him to outline Senegal’s ambitions in terms of training human capital aware of the challenges of economic development.

MBOUR – It is a very special morning for the people of Falokh, who welcomed, this Friday, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, who came to chair the inauguration ceremony of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vocational Training Center. The head of government and his delegation were received by the governor of the Thiès region, Saër Ndao, in the presence of the administrative and local authorities of the department.

After observing the primatorial protocol, Ousmane Sonko proceeded to unveil the inaugural plaque and cut the ribbon, before joining the marquee where the official ceremony took place.

“The event that brings us together today goes beyond the opening of a simple training establishment. It establishes a shared vision, a common ambition: to make professional training a central lever for economic transformation, territorial justice and social inclusion in the service of Senegalese youth. Vocational training is at the heart of national transformation,” said the Prime Minister.

Through this initiative, the head of government outlined the new bases of the employment policy defined by the head of state, now focused on skills training for young people. With this ultramodern center, Senegal aims to equip itself with better-trained human capital in order to respond to the challenges of national sovereignty. The Mbour CFP therefore aims to be a framework where training is in line with the real needs of the job market.

Beyond the technical skills acquired, learners will also be equipped to become actors and ambassadors of youth entrepreneurship.

“Professional training aims for immediate employability, an ability to adapt to the job market and an openness to entrepreneurship. It also meets a national requirement: reduce our dependence, qualify our workforce, strengthen the competitiveness of our businesses and build a productive economy driven by local skills. It thus becomes a tool of economic sovereignty, in the same way as industry, energy and agriculture,” underlined Ousmane Sonko.

This inauguration ceremony, placed under the sign of fraternity, was also an opportunity for the Emirati authorities to salute the dynamism and commitment of the Senegalese authorities to socio-economic development. For the charge d’affaires of the United Arab Emirates in Senegal, Mr. Mabrook Saeed Al Mansoori, each investment in youth training constitutes a further step towards a better future.

“We have the firm conviction that this new establishment, like its illustrious godfather, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates, will constitute, thanks to its diversified training offer, a melting pot of excellence. It will strengthen the national vocational training system by training a qualified, competitive workforce capable of responding effectively to the needs of the labor market and contributing to Senegal’s development objectives,” rejoiced the diplomat.