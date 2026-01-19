Call from Seydina Limamou Lahi: the State reaffirms its support for the Layan community

As a prelude to the celebration of the 146th anniversary of Seydina Limamou Lahi’s Appeal, the Minister of Family, Social Action and Solidarity, Maïmouna Dièye, paid, this Thursday, January 15, 2026, a courtesy and support visit to the Caliph General of Layennes, Seydina Mouhamadou Lamine Lahi.

During this meeting, the minister reaffirmed, on behalf of the Government, the State’s commitment to supporting the organization of this important religious event, highly symbolic for the Layan community and for the entire nation.

In this context, a package of support was given to the Caliph General in order to contribute to the proper organization of the planned activities.

In return, Seydina Mouhamadou Lamine Lahi welcomed this gesture of support, while expressing prayers for the success of the missions entrusted to the Minister. He also recalled the strategic importance of the Family Department, stressing that the family remains the fundamental basis for building citizens and society.