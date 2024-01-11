Presidential election in the DRC: the Constitutional Court confirms the victory of Félix Tshisekedi

Candidate for his own succession, Félix Tshisekedi was proclaimed definitively re-elected president by the Constitutional Court of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), this Tuesday, December 9, 2024.

Declared winner of the 2023 presidential election by the CENI, with 73.34% of the votes cast, Félix Tshisekedi’s victory was confirmed this Tuesday by the Constitutional Court, despite the rejection by the opposition of the results of this election .

Confirmed president for a new term, Tshisekedi will have to face his old challenges which are damaging the country’s development. The priority is the insecurity which has taken up residence in the eastern part of the country, with incessant attacks by armed groups.

In addition to the security aspect, the candidate of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress will also face economic instability and regional cooperation.