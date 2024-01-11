CAN 2023 preparation: Algeria on a stroll against Burundi

Falling Togo (3-0), Algeria massacred Burundi (4-0) Tuesday evening, for its last preparation match for CAN 2023. A demonstration of force from the Fennecs who are pumped up for the tournament.

After its XXL performance against Togo (3-0) last week, Algeria repeated the feat this Tuesday evening. The Fennecs crushed Burundi in Lomé for their second friendly match, counting for the preparations for CAN 2023. Against the Hirondelles in a contested match at the Kégué stadium, Djamel Belmadi’s foals won with a clear score of 4 -0.

Baghdad Bounedjah opened the scoring in the 2nd minute. Towards the end of the first period, Riyad Mahrez will make the break allowing Algeria to lead 2-0 at the break. Returning from the locker room, the Burundians will try to get back on track, in vain.

The changes made by coach Etienne Ndayiragije will not change anything. On the contrary, it is Algeria who will add to the tally with two other achievements at the end of the match. First, in the 89th minute on a goal from Islam Slimani. And in stoppage time, on an exploit from Amoura.

Algeria therefore signs a flawless performance in these preparatory phases and can therefore look forward to CAN 2023 with serenity. In the first round, the Fennecs will face Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania in group D.