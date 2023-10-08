Charlotte Dipanda: accused of domestic violence, her husband, Fernand Lopez explains

Accused of domestic violence against his ex-wife, MMA trainer Fernand Lopez, husband of Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda, provided clarifications during an interview with our colleagues from the French newspaper The Parisian.

It’s no longer the honeymoon between Fernand Lopez and his ex-foal Cédric Doumbè. The latter never misses any opportunity to accuse Fernand Lopez of domestic violence. Recently, during a lively press conference after his narrow victory over Jordan Zébo at PFL Paris, Cédric Doumbé came back again to vent his anger on his former coach.

“You know very well who took this knockout. The one who took this knockout was the one who hit his ex-wife”declared Cédric Doumbé. “I was tired of protecting him without protecting him. It’s more the victim I wanted to protect so she wouldn’t be exposed. “It’s a good time for people to understand why I left this room, why I don’t like this person.”he explained.

Fernand Lopez breaks the silence

Shocked by this provocation, Fernand Lopez, who had opted for deafening silence, finally broke his silence. According to Charlotte Dianda’s husband, who did not clearly confirm the facts, he was condemned and really changed.

“There is no sentence heavier than the one I have inflicted on myself. Yes, we must denounce domestic violence, but not when the justice system has already done its job”, clarified Fernand Lopez. For him, this statement from Cédric is not intended to help the women’s cause. Better said, he is currently working with associations against domestic violence to no longer make the same mistakes.