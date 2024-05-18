Presidential election in Rwanda: Paul Kagame applies

Rwandan President Paul Kagame submitted his candidacy to the electoral commission this Friday, May 18, 2024. The strong man of Rwanda thus nourishes the ambition of returning for a fourth time at the head of his state.

Invested by his party, the Rwandan Patriotic Front to run for a fourth term, Paul Kagame applied for office on Friday. He is the first candidate to submit his files to the electoral commission in view of the presidential election scheduled for July 15, 2024.

Open since Friday May 17, the submission of candidacy files for the legislative and presidential elections is in progress until May 30 at the electoral commission.

As a reminder, Paul Kagame, who has been in power since 2000, carried out a constitutional review in 2015. The new provisions allow him to run again in each election, and if he is re-elected, to remain in power until 2034.