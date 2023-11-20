Presidential election in Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina in the lead with 62.39% of the votes, according to the CENI

According to the provisional results of the Magadascar presidential election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI), on Sunday November 19, 2023, the outgoing president, Andry Rajoelina, took a considerable lead over his challenger, with 62.39% of the votes. voice.

Despite the call to boycott the presidential vote launched by a group of candidates, the presidential election in Madagascar took place “peacefully and free from irregularities”, with an estimated participation rate of 43.15%.

According to information reported by the Anadolu Agency, nearly 10,107 polling stations out of the 27,375 spread across the island were able to send the results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) which, after processing, announced the results. provisional results. According to figures published by the CENI, outgoing president Andry Rajoelina is provisionally in the lead with 62.39% of the votes, followed by candidate Siteny Randrianasoliniaiko in second position with 12.21% while former president Marc Ravalomanana comes in third. position with 11.22% of the votes.

Still according to the CENI, the provisional official results will be announced no later than November 24 before the High Constitutional Court rules on November 30.