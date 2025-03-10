Presidential election 2025 in Gabon: 04 candidates selected for the vote of April 12, 2025

The Minister of the Interior and Security of Gabon, Hermann Immongault, announced Sunday that four candidates, including the president of the transition, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, were selected after the examination of the 23 candidacy files for the presidential election scheduled for April 12.

Among the validated candidates are also the former Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie-by-Nze, the doctor Stéphane Germain Iloko and the financier Joseph Lapensée Essingone.

On the other hand, 19 applicants were dismissed, including trade unionist Jean Rémy Yama, supported by a coalition of four political parties, as well as the former vice-president of the Republic, Pierre Claver Maganga Moussavou. The latter, aged 72, does not meet the eligibility criteria defined by the electoral code, which sets the candidates’ age group between 35 and 70 years.

In accordance with article 179 of the electoral code, the failed candidates benefit from a period of 72 hours from the publication of the official list to contest this decision before the Constitutional Court.

The vote of April 12 will mark the end of the transition started after the military coup of August 30, 2023, which overthrew the Bongo regime, in power since 1967. Note that the Gabonese Democratic Party (CEO), formerly in power for 55 years, did not present any candidate for this election.