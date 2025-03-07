DRC: launch of a large mpox vaccination campaign in Kinshasa

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a vast vaccination campaign against MPOX (Simienne Variole) began Thursday in Kinshasa, the capital.

This initiative, led by the Ministry of Public Health in partnership with UNICEF, aims to vaccinate more than 600,000 people in the city. The main objective is to protect those in contact with confirmed cases, as well as health personnel on the front line, in five priority health zones in Kinshasa. These areas, including densely populated districts, schools and closed environments such as prisons, are at the center of the propagation of the epidemic.

Faced with a worrying increase in cases, especially in children and adolescents (who represent 47 % of confirmed cases), the vaccine is administered in a single dose by subcutaneous way, including for children and pregnant women. The objective of the campaign is to interrupt the transmission of the virus by vaccinating 100 % of the contacts of confirmed cases and by strengthening awareness and community commitment.

The campaign, launched on February 22, will continue until the coverage of the targets is complete. Subsequently, teams will be deployed in health zones to regularly vaccinate the contacts of new cases. To guarantee its success, more than 579 teams have been mobilized, including more than 3,400 vaccinators, 215 supervisors, as well as UNICEF consultants and staff.

Since the beginning of 2024, the DRC has recorded a total of 79,579 suspicious cases of MPOX, including 1,549 deaths, spread over 26 provinces, according to figures on February 16. Since January 2025, 15,847 suspect cases have been reported.